Nintendo is finally thinking with Portals

When considering modern video game classics, few titles spring to mind as quickly as the Portal-series. What once started as a student project got upgraded to a full-on Half-Life spin-off, and was bundled alongside Half-Life 2: Episode 2 and the original release of Team Fortress 2. Using physics-based puzzles wasn’t necessarily new, but the combination of a truly unique atmosphere and tight pacing made Portal the true stand-out of that early collection. Now, for the first time, Portal graces a Nintendo platform with the Portal Companion Collection. Not only does this collection bring two of the greatest puzzle games of all time to Switch, but it once again reminds us why these titles have been revered for nearly two decades. If you haven’t played either game before, this is the best jumping off point for newcomers.

While I would usually start these reviews with a brief plot summary, Portal really doesn’t need an introduction. You control a woman named Chell, who’s a test subject in a series of chambers that require the use of a handheld portal-device. This portal gun can shoot holes—not bullet holes—that create a portal and enable the user to walk between two points. While this mechanic is deceptively simple, the test chambers progress in difficulty and each of them presents a creative twist on how the portal gun can be used. All the while you are guided by a robotic voice that is both sarcastic and somewhat diabolical. There are plenty of twists and turns along the way in the original Portal that see you using the portal gun in combination with blocks, turrets, rockets and much more. Portal 2 refines movement and puzzles by introducing a ton of new mechanics, including gels with different properties, lasers, and bridges. Portal 2 does heavily rely on the player having played the original game, and you’ll appreciate all the changes even more after playing through the original.

While there’s always been a debate amongst fans which of the two titles is better, my personal preference has always been Portal 1. Portal 2 is absolutely incredible, but Portal 1 is a masterclass in pacing. The original game only takes a few hours to finish, which helps to give each chamber its own identity. Portal 2 has some phenomenal sequences, but tends to drag in the middle and latter portion of the game. Thankfully, with the Companion Collection, you won’t have to worry about picking either title. These are what can be considered the “definitive editions” of both games. Each game comes with all the additional features that were added over time, like the bonus maps, the developer commentary (definitely worth a play in case you are already familiar with Portal 1) as well as the multiplayer component for Portal 2. More on that in a bit.

It’s not that surprising that the games run flawlessly on the Nintendo Switch. Portal released in 2007 and Portal 2 in 2011; both have been ported many times before. The Source Engine in which they are built runs great on the Switch. You may be surprised by the frequent loading times between chapters and test chambers, but these are identical to the most current versions on Steam and on high-end PCs. Quite frankly, the Switch versions of Portal look and feel great to play on the go. If you like it, there’s also motion-aiming compatibility for both games.

The standout feature of Portal 2, however, was always its multiplayer mode. This is a completely separate mode with unique challenges and puzzles that need to be solved with two players. It can be played in either online or local co-op and is one of the most satisfying co-op experiences I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing. Where the main game already requests some ingenuity from the player for solving its test chambers, the multiplayer mode doubles the number of portals that can be placed. This mode truly relies on communication, and while I think the in-game pings do an adequate job, playing the multiplayer with a friend while using a voice-chat service is the best way to go.

The Portal Companion Collection simply offers two of the best games from the last twenty years at an affordable price on Switch. While they have been offered on multiple platforms, it’s great to finally have both Portal games on a Nintendo console. The ports run flawlessly on Switch and make for an excellent overall experience. If you’ve played them countless times before or are jumping through a portal for the very first time, Portal 1 and 2 make a fantastic addition to the Nintendo Switch line-up