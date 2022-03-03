It’s all happening.

I find the rhythm game genre to be one of the hardest to nail. You have to strike a balance between solid gameplay yet be accessible and fun whilst also keeping the gameplay itself engaging and exciting. I might be jumping the gun here, but I think that independent French developers, Glee-Cheese Studio, have created one of the best rhythm games in recent memory with A Musical Story.

A Musical Story is a story (duh) told entirely through music (duh!) as we explore the memories of Gabriel, a young man coming to terms with issues he has faced through musical memory. The game opens with Gabriel in a hospital bed. We are then transported to the beginning of his band’s musical journey to Pinewood festival – the most legendary music festival in the ‘70s. We experience friendship, love, and his struggles with addiction through this journey – again, all through music. No words, just vibes… and boy are there vibes!

The music used is heavily influenced by Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix. Many sections of the game treat us to the most addictive psychedelic, bluesy, progressive rock tunes you can imagine. You get so caught up in the music of this game as each chapter, level and tale just flows so perfectly from one another.

In terms of the gameplay, A Musical story is unique to all other rhythm games. There is no progress bar or distracting point gauges in sight. It’s just you, the music and a wheel indicating when to press the appropriate button. A Musical Story is played with two buttons: L and R. You can use other controls; for example, any face button on the right-hand side can replace R, and any on the left can replace L. These are indicated by circles with an arrow pointing left or right to highlight which button to press. Each circle signifies a beat, note, percussion, strum, you name it and requires you to hit every one perfectly to progress with the story. Your skill level is entirely based on your own rhythm and ability to feel the music, making for an incredibly enchanting and rewarding experience. I kid you not; at times when the screen overwhelmed me with the pattern changes or complicated button rhythms, I closed my eyes, felt the music, and completed that stage perfectly. I was one with the music – and I loved it.

There is an assist mode that you can turn on for those who struggle with their rhythm. This mode includes an indicator that moves along the ring to aid you when to press the buttons – but I urge you to try not to rely on this, and instead, your own senses.

If the music wasn’t enough, A Musical Story has the most stunning visuals. I recently purchased an OLED Switch, and the timing could not be better. The chalky art style and bold colours pop on the screen. I’m glad the OLED has increased internal memory because the sheer number of screenshots I have taken during my time with A Musical Story would have certainly filled up my old Switch! Every image and location you are presented with is done with purpose, providing insight into Gabriel’s story: his hardship, his travels – each palette differing from the last. This game is a work of art.

My only real criticism is that A Musical Story is too short for my liking. Don’t get me wrong, it still offers a healthy amount of content, with over 25 songs to play through. However, I was so entranced by it that I reached the end of the game in two sittings. That’s not to say I am done with this game. I will be returning to Gabriel’s story many more times and forcing anyone that comes into my house to give this wonder of a video game a go.

Glee-Cheese Studio’s motto is to develop innovative games with a strong artistic identity. With A Musical Story, they have done exactly this. It plays and looks like no other rhythm game out there and, to me, is close to faultless. I am very excited to see what they will produce next. Here’s hoping for an album release of the soundtrack on streaming services… Please!