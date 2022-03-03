A serviceable kart-racing return from Chocobo and the gang.

Note: This review is unscored pending playing the game on its March 10 launch date to experience the Chocobo GP mode and the Prize Pass content.

As far as revivals 20 years in the making, I didn’t anticipate the PlayStation 1 game Chocobo Racing getting a sequel in 2022. Starring the stalwart Final Fantasy feathered friend, the 1999 original was a by-the-books kart racer that didn’t stack up to the Mario Karts and Crash Team Racings of its day. While the Chocobo spinoff series from Square Enix has had a number of releases over the years, most recently the remake Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! that came to Switch in 2019, the racing series hasn’t been followed up despite a failed attempt to bring it back on 3DS. That changes with the Switch exclusive Chocobo GP, which follows up on the by-the-books kart racing of the original and winds up being an enjoyable adventure, even if it feels short-lived and reliant on questionable post-launch content.

At the center of Chocobo GP is the Story Mode, which is more or less mandatory to play if you want to experience the full game as the majority of the tracks and characters are unlocked here. It’s an achingly cute story that takes the titular Chocobo and his gang of Final Fantasy-referencing characters on a race-laden journey to compete in an event that will grant the winner one wish. Presented in a storybook style with static graphics and voice-acting, the plotting of the story isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s adorable enough to stay engaging. With characters from Final Fantasy VI and IX appearing, there are a lot of winks and nods to various Final Fantasy tropes and staples, including some amusing fourth-wall-breaking moments. The dizzyingly goofy agent of chaos Moogle called Racing Hero X is equal parts obnoxious and hilarious. I also enjoyed the recurring gags of the character Camilla’s Pa not actually having a real name and no one really giving a hoot about Gilgamesh despite his clear villainy. Some of the vibes are highlighted best in the boisterous soundtrack, which features some wildly energetic lyrics that detail the cast. I’m not sure if the soundtrack is good or not, but you will not forget it easily.

The Story Mode is quaint, but it serves as a solid introduction to the gameplay, which is primarily a riff on kart racers where you make use of drifts and items to put yourself in a position to win. The handling is good enough (this isn’t going to hold much of a candle to the prowess of Mario Kart 8) and the challenge and sense of speed in higher difficulties reach a nice level of enjoyment. Items are found in magicite - magical shards lifted from the world of Final Fantasy. They are slowly introduced in Story Mode, which makes their utilities crystal clear as you go. Most of them have a clear function, whether it’s a projectile fire attack or a speed boost, but some of the wilder ones, such as summoning Bahamut, get a little more out there. While the concept of being totally screwed near the end of a race by an item despite relatively flawless racing isn’t a new idea in kart racers, it is more maddening here because your acceleration never feels that speedy, even if you’re using a character that has a high stat value in it.

Outside of Story Mode, you have a suite of other modes that are typical for the genre, including Series Races, Time Trials, and local and online multiplayer. Online was fine in our limited testing and while we weren’t able to try out full eight-player local play, it is possible to do so across multiple systems. The most interesting mode isn’t accessible until launch day, however. That would be Chocobo GP, which involves a 64-player bracket split into various races that whittle down the players until a final group of eight go head-to-head for victory. The novelty of the mode is intriguing, but since I wasn't able to experience it, I will wait to score the game until I get a chance to play this mode.

Also not accessible during the review period is one of the potentially problematic elements of Chocobo GP: the seasonal Prize Pass. Using real money, you can buy mythril (one of many in-game currencies) to then buy a Prize Pass, which allows you to earn gil (another in-game currency that you can’t buy in the real world) at a faster rate and also unlock exclusive rewards. For the first season, you can unlock Cloud from Final Fantasy VII and Squall from Final Fantasy VIII as racers. All players will receive enough mythril at launch to buy the first Prize Pass, but after that, it appears that any new characters will have to be earned during seasons in which you have to pay real-world money for a Prize Pass. In a way, this isn’t that different from typical DLC, but the presentation of this in a game that costs money to buy is off-putting. That being said, a Lite version of Chocobo GP will be available at launch that allows players to compete in the 64-player Chocobo GP mode, though they won’t be able to earn the Prize Pass rewards.

Chocobo GP is a totally fine kart racer, featuring a good deal to unlock and more than 20 characters. This isn’t the new gold standard for the genre, but it’s still a fun ride, especially with the syrupy sweet story and good deal of Final Fantasy references. The true potential is in the potential of the titular Chocobo GP mode, which is also the stand-out feature for the entire game. The fact it’s accessible with the Lite mode might give it a longer tail. Some of the season pass content rubs me the wrong way, but the base game is satisfying enough that it’s a good time even if you don’t shell out real-world money to race as Cloud.