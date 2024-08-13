We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Trivia

Episode 187: By Jiminy, It Isn't Over Yet!

by Michael Cole and Jonathan Metts - August 13, 2024, 12:58 am EDT
Total comments: 3

Jonny Metts and TYP keep ye olde trivia music show alive. Internet Relay Chat server not included.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!

This episode was edited by Michael "TYP" Cole. All game music is copyright their respective owners.

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor19 hours ago

Games featured in this episode:

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch)
Batman: Arkham Asylum (Switch)
Fatal Fury Special (SNES)
Vs. The Goonies (Vs.)
Diddy Kong Racing DS (DS)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor19 hours ago

I also wanted to share a link to this fever dream of a music video I only discovered after recording the episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxLhytQ67fs

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor19 hours ago

Oh hey and here's Part 2.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuAeo6j-hh8

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement