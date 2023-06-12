We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Trivia

Episode 182: With Every Fiber of Your Diet

by Michael Cole and Jonathan Metts - June 12, 2023, 1:06 am EDT
Check. Check. Is this podcast still on?

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!

This episode was edited by Michael "TYP" Cole. All game music is copyright their respective owners.

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor4 hours ago

Games featured in this episode:

New Super Mario Bros. 2 (3DS)
Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster (Switch)
Geist (GC)
The Pathless (Switch)
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir (Switch)

