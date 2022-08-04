We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Trivia

Episode 179: Mining the Repertoire

by Michael Cole and Jonathan Metts - August 4, 2022, 4:54 pm EDT
Total comments: 2

TYP picks, and Jonny plays along. Game No. 5 will blow your mind! #ClickBait

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor

Games featured in this episode:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
Blaster Master Zero 3 (Switch)
Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth (3DS)
Super Fantasy Zone (Wii/GEN)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Wii/GEN)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor

By the way, the other game I likely was thinking of as being in the same universe was Space Harrier, which I could have sworn has text/audio saying something along the lines of welcome to the fantasy zone.

