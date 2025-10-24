Have you ever wanted to design a museum?

In March of this year, the creative folks at Two Point Studios released Two Point Museum, their latest business simulation on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This release skipped the Switch, but now the game is finally Nintendo-bound and will debut on the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 28.

Curating a museum is not an easy task. What’s the best way to get maximum engagement for an exhibit? Should the gift shop be in the middle of the hall of dinosaurs? In Two Point Museum, the player gets to make the big decisions that determine whether a museum flourishes or closes down.

From my hands-on time with a non-final build, it appears the game runs at 30 fps with some occasional momentary slowdown. I was told the dev team are working right up to release to make the best possible Nintendo Switch 2 version. In fact, it sounds like they skipped a Switch 1 release since they knew the Switch 2 hardware would offer numerous performance benefits. At the moment, there are no concrete plans to add mouse support via the use of a Joy-Con 2, but the developer will explore the feasibility post launch.

While mouse support is still up in the air, the developers do have a great track record of continued game support. On other platforms, Two Point Museum has already had numerous patches to quash bugs, improve performance, and add new features. SEGA also started selling the game’s first DLC back in July and it will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch (as a separate purchase).

I’m excited for the imminent release of Two Point Museum. This is a game worth keeping an eye on if you like British humor and always dreamed of managing a museum.