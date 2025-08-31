Thou art not so tarnished after all.

During PAX West 2025, I was fortunate enough to get into the always busy Nintendo booth, which was showing off demos for five upcoming Switch 2 games. Among them was the much anticipated open-world RPG, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, finally coming to a Nintendo platform and available for portable and TV play. Both demo configurations started at the beginning of the adventure, with character creation. For each 15 minute session, I chose a different class and went in a slightly different direction as I tried to get my bearings after not having played since the base game launched. Of course, I lost to the tutorial boss immediately so that I could put the game through its paces on Switch 2, and not at all because I'm a filthy casual who rarely defeats these FromSoftware staples.

With the Switch 2 console in my grubby mitts, my first impression was that this had to be an improved version compared to what we saw coming out of Gamescom, and I did get confirmation that the PAX West demo was based on a new build of the game. While it's clear from comparing the handheld and docked that a sacrifice is still being made to go portable, the experience felt perfectly serviceable; I could totally see myself bringing Elden Ring to bed for a few more minutes of exploring its vast lands prior to sleep taking me. My demo involved fighting a handful of spear-toting soldiers before descending into a nearby mine to check out the visibility on the smaller screen. It was really dark and hard to find my way around, so it's worth considering how the more enclosed spaces could feel particularly tight when playing on the go.

On the TV, I activated a few Sites of Grace and ran straight to Melina to acquire Torrent and roam about on horseback. It was a smooth ride through and through. After messing around with some mounted combat, I headed towards Stormveil Castle to fight the boss, Margit, knowing quite well that this was a test of the Switch 2's capabilities and not my own. The performance and visuals reminded me of my original playthrough on PS5, with the Switch 2 version perhaps being a slight step down from that. Again, I didn't get the sense that I would be making a major sacrifice to play Elden Ring on Switch 2.

There were some hiccups during my session, more so when playing off TV. Frame drops were present but not to a burdensome extent, and were most noticeable on my way through Storm Hill, the windy, enemy-filled path up to Margit. Pop-in was almost non-existent, even with distant objects like trees, and sprinting and jumping with Torrent looked and felt good, at least until I was knocked off my mount by a ballista bolt. There's still time for work to be done on this version of Elden Ring, so I'm hopeful that Switch 2 owners will be playing a near definitive edition that also holds up to comparison with other platforms. Perhaps not entirely gone, my fears about the performance of FromSoft's open-world Soulsborne entry are mostly allayed, and genuinely I'm eager to get more time with the game closer to launch, which is still currently scheduled for sometime in 2025.