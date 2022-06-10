We take a look at Cuphead's upcoming DLC expansion.

I’m ready to return to Cuphead and the Delicious Last Course DLC, coming to Switch on June 30, looks to be an incredible addition to an already awesome game. Launching at $7.99, the expansion adds a new playable character, lots of new weapons and abilities, and a variety of new bosses. And if you’ve been holding out for a physical release, your day will come soon. Studio MDHR confirmed during a hands-off demo that a physical release of Cuphead will be coming in the future with more details in the next few months. In terms of the forthcoming DLC, the team at Studio MDHR refers to it as a “depth expansion rather than a breadth expansion.” That’s because the content almost seamlessly integrates into the main game, bringing more to the core game.

You can access the new content after completing one of the original mausoleum stages, which then lets you set sail for the new DLC island. In addition to being able to travel offshore, this update will add fast travel to the whole of the game. Once you reach the new area, the stage will be set for the add-on’s story as Cuphead and Mugman meet Ms. Chalice, a currently ghostly character who can become playable when a charm is equipped. Through the game’s incredible animation, you learn that the new trio is trying to get the ingredients for the Wondertart that will free Ms. Chalice from the astral plane.

Ms. Chalice features her own abilities and could be seen as a more introductory character but since she can only be playable with an equippable item (replacing a slot that could be used for another item), there are some drawbacks. Still, the fact she has a double jump, an added hit point, and a dash that can parry makes her a little bit gentler to use. During our hands-off demo, Studio MDHR pointed out that she makes a good co-op partner because her abilities can be better used to stay alive and revive the other player.

I was impressed with how additive the DLC is for Cuphead. Studio MDHR commented that Ms. Chalice adds “spice and variety” to the game, which is also seen in the new weapons and charms found in the DLC that can all carry back to the main game. Not only does this add new content, it also refreshes the original game.

I haven’t touched Cuphead much since it came out on Switch, but this new addition will get me back for sure. I’m excited to return to this world. Studio MDHR, after more than a decade working on this game, is seemingly done with this world, however. The Delicious Last Course is a final farewell to Cuphead. What will come next? We’ll have to stay tuned, but the team said they’re looking forward to exploring new styles and games. They might be leaving Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice behind after June 30, but it seems like it is going to be a hell of a send-off.