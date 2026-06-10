Your chest might burst with excitement over the early buzz on this survival horror game.

Like the original film on which it’s based, Alien: Isolation was a paragon of its respective genre. The 2014 survival horror game blended incredible art direction, a story that organically built off the films, and a xenomorph that lived up to its celluloid counterpart. Despite the game’s warm reception from fans, there seemed to be little hope of getting a sequel. That changed with an announcement on the original game’s 10-year anniversary that a second installment was in early development. I was able to check out an early build of the game’s prologue at Summer Game Fest.

While the first minutes of the demo only see a return of Amanda Ripley through a recap voice over (though I wouldn’t be surprised if she made an in-person appearance down the road), you step into the blue-collar boots of Blake, just another lady trying to make ends meet in the hind end of space. But this particular end isn’t on a space station, it’s on a planetary colony that looks like a cross between LV-426 and the New Jersey Pine Barrens. It’s covered in thick fog, prone to harsh rainstorms, and flash floods seem to be a constant concern. So, you may be able to go outside without a space suit, but it isn’t exactly going to be a picnic.

When your team detects an object has crashed nearby, you’re off to see if there’s any salvage to be had (after all, what’s life on the frontier without trying to grab an oft coveted share?). Fans from the first game will recognize the object in question isn’t actually a ship, but the science module ejected from Sevastopol Station in the original game. How the module reached this particular world instead of being caught in the gravity well of a gas giant, we’re not sure. Sufficed to say, a certain creature has been trapped inside and is more than happy to stretch its legs and eat some faces. It’s your job to make sure your face isn’t on the menu.

Best I could tell from our time evading the creature in the discarded science module, the sequel plays almost exactly like the original. Engineering still seems to be the skillset that drives the action. This is an Alien (minus the “s”) game, after all. There are still resources to gather, the save stations return with a cooldown after each save, a flashlight and flares still can light your way, and your foe is still seemingly invincible. Your greatest assets are still the crouch button and your wits.

For anyone who’s played the original, you’ll feel right at home here. From the short time with the demo, your game of cat and mouse with the xenomorph is practically identical to the one in 2014. The creature is actively hunting for you, but if you’re smart, observant, and patient you should be able to avoid it. You can still use flares to distract it, but if you’re good (and a little lucky) it’s possible to survive this section without using them. We even had a quick encounter with a malfunctioning Working Joe – the iconic, creepy dummy-esque androids from the original. Fans of the first game will probably be relieved that little has changed, but if slinking around Sevastopol was too stressful for you this sequel probably won’t do your nerves any favors. While it’s important to note that I played the demo on PlayStation hardware, the game’s visuals are strong and moody. A greyish-teal haze gives way to orange pops of sparks and fire. The detail on textures is impressive, even with the low environmental lighting. It’s worth noting that while the resolution, models and lighting are clearly improved, they very much feel like a continuation of the original’s style. The xenomorph’s look in particular didn’t seem like a massive leap from its previous portrayal. That said, this new one still looks fantastic, but the 12-year-old Alien: Isolation holds up so well any upgrades just feel a refinement rather than a graphical overhaul. The biggest difference here really does seem to come from the outdoor setting, but the section we played wasn’t a large free-roaming space. We were definitely on a linear path, making our way to the crashed science module much like twisting stretch of corridor from Sevastopol Station. The lack of visibility from the plant’s violent rainstorms may be a gameplay difference, but for that we’ll have to wait and see more to judge. As for Blake, well, her fate is left hanging at the end of the demo. For now, it’s impossible to tell if she’ll be the main protagonist of the game or if we’ll be stepping into more familiar shoes.

If you weren’t a fan of Alien: Isolation, it’s likely that the sequel won’t be winning you over. But if you adored the original like we did, we’re happy to report at first glance this is more of the same. For us, that’s certainly a cause for celebration. Now, if we could just find out what happened to Amanda Ripley…

According to the developers, Alien: Isolation 2 is still “many months” away. While they weren’t more specific, what’s a few months after a grueling twelve-year wait? Based on what I played today, I’ll be counting the days.