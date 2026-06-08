They say the biggest leap is in year two and with the jump to 60 fps on Switch 2 in 2026, it might be true.

NFL football finally came back to the world of Nintendo last year after a 13-year gap. For EA Sports’ sophomore effort on Switch 2, this marks the first time a Nintendo console has gotten a Madden game in consecutive years since the Wii. Madden NFL 27’s cover star Caleb Williams was 11 years old when that happened. At this point, stability for NFL games on Nintendo platforms would be novel. Thankfully, that seems to be what we’re getting after many years in the gaming football wilderness.

Playing a handful of games and poking my nose into Franchise mode, I came away more impressed with the overall enhancements than I was with the changes specifically to the Switch 2 version. Unlike last year’s debut Switch 2 release of Madden NFL 26, this game appears to run at 60 fps and consistently does so. I even played a lot of my games in the elements to check out the new dynamic rain and snow options where the weather conditions change over the course of the game. It all ran smoothly (and I did confirm you can’t turn on dynamic snow in Miami, much to my chagrin). Granted, this was not a final build, but on a technical level, it appeared to be a decent fine-tuned upgrade from last year. But as far as the changes to the game that transcend Switch 2, some changes to gameplay adjustments and much-needed Franchise mode upgrades appear to be very big deals.

First off, the defensive logic is claimed to be improved and I was able to actually witness some of this in action playing the game. Linebackers do a better job of reading the quarterback. Cornerbacks now have the ability to “attach” to receivers to interfere with routes in a way that mimics the actual game. They even made a little timing-based mini-game out of catching. Instead of being reliant on numbers and pre-determined dice-roll outcomes, you can time a button press within a bar on offense or defense to improve (or decrease) your chances of catching or breaking up the pass. It took me a little while to get used to this being an option as old Madden habits die hard, but it’s neat to have that little extra bit of interaction.

The combo of the improved defensive logic and the robust customizable adjustments have made me looking forward to playing defense in a Madden game for the first time in ages. You can essentially set your own macros out of dozens of options (10 for each side of the ball). It’s super deep and complex in a way that makes my sports strategy brain jump with joy. I’ve always leaned a little bit more on the coach side of playing Madden (it’s why Franchise is always my favorite mode) and these additions and tweaks make the coaching side a lot deeper.

The Franchise mode got a minor upgrade last year and this year it’s getting one of the bigger revamps in modern memory. The apparent goal seems to be making the mode more engaging in its minutia and from the early look at it, I’m greatly anticipating the RPG permutations that can emerge from this mode. Actual contract negotiations that better mimic reality will pop up throughout the season. A player might threaten to hold out. A free agent might not sign with you if they’ll sit on the bench unless you over pay them. It’s basically a mini-game where you’re balancing a player’s patience with you as you try to satisfy them with extra years or bonus money. To an outsider, this probably sounds bonkers that I’m excited over contract negotiations, but for real: I am.

It seems like the draft scouting is still something I won’t engage with, but some revamps to offseason free agency in the form of a mini-game called “Free Agent Frenzy” seems to make that relatively static time in the Franchise mode offseason more interesting. You even have to deal with undrafted free agent negotiations, which totally ruins my Franchise mode strategy of just scouring for gems post-draft, but once again makes me overly jazzed about contract negotiations. Balancing a checkbook in real life is awful, but balancing a salary cap for my fake football team? I’m so stoked.

It feels right that I’m waiting until the bottom of this preview to hit on the addition of the “Tush Push” play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. You can now do that in game in a fashion that resembles the kicking meter. Taking into account your quarterback’s stats, the offensive line size, and the defensive alignment, you have a meter of green, yellow, and red colors that can determine your success at a QB sneak. Time your snap correctly and you’ll get your butt shoved to glory. Mistime it and the defense will pancake you. It’s silly, but it’s neat that they added it.

We still have another two months before Madden NFL 27 is ready for primetime on Switch 2, but after last year’s solid return to Nintendo, I’m hopeful that EA Sports will continue to stack successes. Let’s hope they don’t relocate the team next year or something and NFL video games stick around on Nintendo platforms. We’ll find out if this year’s game sticks the landing on August 13.