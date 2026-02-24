A Wild Bingo Appeared: Predictions For The Pokemon Presents

Sadly, the free space is free for a reason.

One of my usual social media traditions is whenever a Direct, Partner Showcase, or Pokemon Presents is announced is to do a very quick spreadsheet Bingo card of predictions since I suck at GIMP. Of course, this usually ends badly: I think I’ve gotten a bingo (full line) once, and had to basically force it in the general Direct last September.

Given that this is a 30th anniversary presentation, I figured this would be the first time I break down my proposed squares for the Pokemon Presents bingo. Then Fire Red and Leaf Green dropped, and I had to chuck about 30% of the card, but I think I finally figured out what Big Pikachu is going to drop Friday. Let’s see how badly this goes.

Blastoise

Champions out that day, or within a month

Pokemon Champions is the official game of the 2026 video game World Championships, which are currently scheduled for August 28 - 30 with a major international tournament June 12 - 14. Realistically, it’s probably going to take a few months for the competitors in Worlds to prep their teams, so a release six months before Worlds would give them enough time to pound on it.

Pokemon Tales: Sirfetch’d and Pichu update

This is the stop motion animated series from Aardman (Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep) that was announced in the previous Pokemon Presents last July. It was given a 2027 release date, but I’m expecting to find out the distribution method here.

New spinoff Switch (2) game

Pokemon Pokopia (which launches next week) isn’t what I’m referring to here, I mean something else. Maybe a Mystery Dungeon: Explorers re-release, maybe a new racing game to finally wash the taste of Dash out of our mouths, or maybe they’re not cowards and do Pokemon Conquest 2.

Z-A: New EX mission for an unreleased Mega Stone

There were three “Z Mega Stones” included in the Mega Dimension DLC: Lucario’s, one that I think is still in the spoiler window despite being the DLC’s first major boss… and one that we haven’t seen except for datamining. Look for that last one to be available that day.

Go: “Season Event” Mar 7 - 9 detailed

We got details on the next in-game season (running quarterly) for Pokemon Go earlier today, and the event schedule for March has launched with nothing identified until March 17. When they put the event schedule for the season out, there was a “Season Event” on March 7 - 9 before every ensuing event runs on Saturday. As of now we know NOTHING about that weekend following a major event, and I for one would like to know if I need to call in sick on the 9th.

Inteleon

Pokemon Horizons plug

The latest season of the anime has already started on Netflix, but perhaps we get localized titles for the final episodes of the season.

Colosseum and XD either dropped or dated

The other major announcement that I wish ruined scalper’s lives from the April 2 Nintendo Classics: GameCube reveal after Fire Emblem was the Shadow Pokemon duology. Ideally, this is Colosseum that day and XD sometime in April, before they have to give us the ability to uninstall GameCube games with Mario Sunshine in the summer.

TCG: Next major set

We’re currently working through the Rising Heroes set in the “children’s” card game, so we’ll see what follows the last round of that.

Sleep: Special event beyond Pokemon Day

And maybe this time, we get Komala in the game. Also, could they restock the Go++ sleep tracker or is that a victim of tariffs?

Cafe Remix: Celebratory Pikachu

Probably in a special apron. It’s a reminder that there will be some acknowledgement of the mobile/Switch apps before we get to the fireworks factory.

Nuzleaf

Masters EX: Celebratory Red alt

With a Mega Charizard, because it broke 10,000 Paras and never drew a dime.

Go: Global Kalos Tour plug

It literally starts the next day, or in a few hours for the location spoofers. I do wonder if there’ll be some sort of timed research ensuing, maybe something involving everyone’s favorite green noodle of the sky since we kind of need him that weekend.

People Complain

Free space. They could announce re-releases of every game through Black and White 2 for free with Fire Red / Leaf Green purchase and the death penalty for TCG scalpers and maybe a free Rapidash for all and it's still valid.

Home: Z-A Compatibility Update

A date and possibly what new shiny Pokemon I’ll unlock for having gone out of my way to prep full living Pokedexes on the Switch 2 for temporary upload. (Off-board predictions: Diancie for the main game Pokedex, Hoopa for the DLC one).

Switch’s Missing 6 Pokemon Permanently Available

This refers to Celebi, Deoxys, Victini, Zarude, Walking Wake, and Iron Leaves. The last two introduced in Scarlet/Violet will likely be permanently available in Tera raids following the end of the current starter Pokemon reruns, while Victini and Zarude seem destined to join their mythical brethren in Z-A missions. As for Celebi and Deoxys… more on them in a bit.

Greninja

2026 World Champions moved out of San Francisco

They announced at the 2024 Worlds that the next two events would be in California, but that was before *gestures wildly* happened. There were entire teams of competitors who were denied entry into the US last year, and unless McDonalds stops beating the allegations real quick that’s probably going to happen again this year. As such, I think TPC will shift the Worlds to… as much as I wish it could be Halifax, it’s either going to be somewhere in Japan or somewhere on the Iberian Peninsula (where the Paldea region of Scarlet and Violet is based on) in the same way London got the Worlds in 2022.

PokePark Kanto plug

The uber-popular Japanese amusement park will still need a lottery to get into, sadly.

Old movies available for purchase

Currently the only way to see the old movies based on the Pokemon anime is via streaming, I think there’ll be a deal done with one of the online video stores to make them available for purchase.

Unite: Brand new Pokemon

The MOBA has started dropping the bird trio of Kanto, but I think we’ll see something beyond that (probably their April drop).

Fire Red / Leaf Green include event tickets

You might recall the 3DS Virtual Console version of Pokemon Crystal included an unlock in the postgame of the previously Japanese-phone-only Celebi event. Fire Red and Leaf Green actually have two items - the “Mystic Ticket” and “Aurora Ticket” that unlock islands which respectively hold Lugia + Ho-oh and Deoxys. Pair that with the removal of Home support from the eShop description about four hours after it went live for announcement later… and that’s how we’ll get Deoxys on Switch. (And perhaps a Crystal re-release that also has the Celebi event.)

Octillery

Chicago Museum plug

The “Pokemon Fossil Museum” will be making a stop in Chicago starting in May (right before the 10th anniversary Pokemon Go Fest in the same city) and we’ll see a reminder.

New Pokemon animated series

As mentioned, Pokemon Horizons is coming to the end of its run, so we’ll likely see what replaces it based on the main event of the presentation.

TCG Pocket: Lots of free packs

That’s basically what they did last year, and the newest expansion for the game will be out about 36 hours before the Presents so it’s not like they would want to talk about what’s coming in March. Instead, they’ll throw some packs at us - probably from the October “Mega Rising” set as much as I need it to be from the recent “Fantastical Parade”.

Pokemon Friends: New puzzles

The answer to the trivia question of “what was Nintendo’s first Switch game after Switch 2 launch” will see some new content briefly.

Generation 10 unveiled

We’ll get a name, possibly the starters, and find out once and for all if this is going to be cross-platform by necessity or not.