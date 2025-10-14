Why Every Pokémon Generation Rocks

As we likely close out this current Pokémon gen with Legends Z-A, Justin, Donald, Willem, and Neal take a look at generations that mean a lot to them.

As Pokémon gets precariously close to 30, we've had more than eight full generations of games, going from the colorless Game Boy days of the '90s to the two-screened DS and 3DS era all the way to the HD revolution on Switch. All of those generations have countless new Pokémon and new mechanics, with each one being special in its own way. Let's celebrate all those different generations (even if some of them might be seen as consistently rough and others are widely beloved) because honestly: all of them are good in their own way.

So click on and join our trip down memory lane as we celebrate each generation, highlighting why we love these generations and what they mean to us.