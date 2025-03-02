Toy Fair New York 2025 Roundup

It's been a long time, but Justin finally returns to Toy Fair to show off some of the latest gaming merchandise!

After a half a decade I'm back to covering Toy Fair New York to see the latest licensed gaming merchandise hitting the market. Why the long absence? Well, maybe something life changing happened to all of us five years ago that prevented this coverage for a while.

That said I made sure to go around to as many places I could to see the latest in gaming merchandise, with a focus on Nintendo of course. That said you'll definitely see some Nontendo items throughout. So look for Mario, Pokémon, Donkey Kong, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Splatoon, and more merchandise within!

(NOTE: Our Toy Fair New York 2025 coverage is now complete! We hope you enjoyed.

Companies

Accutime

Alliance Entertainment

Bandai Namco

Basic Fun! + Good Stuff

Buffalo Games

Carrera Revell of Americas

Clever Idiots

Epoch Everlasting Play

FiGPiN

Funko

Good Smile

Great Eastern Entertainment

Jazwares

Just Funky

Just Toys Intl.

Little Buddy

Mattel

My Arcade

Paladone + WeCool

Pyramid America

Ravensburger

Salesone Studios

Square Enix

Sun-Staches

TeeTurtle

Teknofun

The Op Games

The Pokémon Company International

TOMY

Top Trumps