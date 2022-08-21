Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 43.1: Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade (Part One)

What happened to Dorcas?

Draw thy blade, it is time to enter the world of war and strife, struggle and conflict, death and resets. Here there is no happiness, only pain, but there could be happiness at the end of this tunnel. The only way to find out is to fight. Florina died again.

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

Today’s episode is discussing the first ten chapters of Smashterpiece #43: Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, or just Fire Emblem as it is known in the west. We’re joined by Alex de Freitas of Nintendo World Report for our first check in on what was the first Fire Emblem to ever be released outside of Japan. How is Joe so far handling his first Fire Emblem without the crutch of a casual mode? Why is the beginning of this game so horribly handholdy? Why Erk make fire? All this and more in today’s episode!

Part two of our discussion on The Blazing Blade will cover chapters 11-19.

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt and Joe stream these games on the NWR Twitch channel!