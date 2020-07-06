Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 27: Pokémon Snap

You were close!

Pull out your camera, grab a handful of apples, and tune up your poke flute, we’re going on a safari! We’ve finally hit our first trip into the biggest media franchise in existence, even if it happens to be through a spinoff game. Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

It’s time for Smashterpiece #27: Pokemon Snap, a strange little rail shooter where your only real goal is to get the best shot (or a lot of times any shot at all). What do our hosts remember about growing up during the height of Pokemania? Why is this such a bizarre game and where did it even come from? How do they feel about having summoned a sequel after 20 years through their words alone? All that and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time when we collect… a lot… of things in Smashterpiece #28: Donkey Kong 64

