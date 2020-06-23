Smashterpieces Podcast SPECIAL: Super Smash Bros.

Choose your character!

It’s taken almost two years, but we’ve finally made it into a time period where the reason for the season exists. Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

It’s time for a very special episode about the original Super Smash Bros, the game that started it all. We talk way too long about this game, from its humble 12 character roster, to the lack of side specials, to our fun with the side modes like Break the Targets and Board the Platforms. Not to mention the origin story of the franchise, our favorite stages, the most forgotten original music in the franchise’s 20 year history, we leave no stone unturned!

Join us next time as we raise our cameras and try to get the perfect shot in Smashterpiece #27: Pokemon Snap!

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Joe stream here!

Matt will be streaming Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo World Report Twitch channel!