The Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons Custom Designs Collection

The biggest and best collection of custom Animal Crossing designs from around the web.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a plethora of customization options and users are going crazy making all sorts of custom content for the game. That's why we here at Nintendo World Report went digging around the web to create this massive collection of awesome user-generated content. All the best stuff, all in one place!

So if you're looking for some cool designs to start wearing or using in your game, look no further. There are several hundred designs to choose from in a number of fun categories. And if you don't see your favorite, or wish to add your own, leave a comment in the Talkback thread below, or drop it in the User Generated Content channel on our Discord Server.