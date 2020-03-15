New Publisher 1st Press Games Releases A Hole New World Collector's Edition

Physical collector's, unite! Perry unboxes their latest release that's packed to the brim with goodies.

As the days of widespread published physical media continue to die out, the indie world has a new company on the scene that's dedicated to preserving games for future generations - 1st Press Games.

Watch Perry unbox their huge Limited Collector's Edition of A Hole New World - a Switch eShop game released back in 2018. If you aren't familiar with this title, go ahead and check out our review to refresh your memory.

1st Press Games has a lot of games on the horizon, included the unique Shadow Bug and the Mexican-developed Mulaka. Be sure to visit 1st Press Games' website to see everything they have going on.

What game would you like to see released on a limited short run? Let us know in the comments!