NWR's Elite Five

Ready to challenge the best of the best?

After eight gyms, a champions cup, and saving the world from a delusional figurehead, it's finally time to challenge your toughest foes yet. No, not Leon or his annoying brother, but the true hidden bosses of Pokémon Sword and Shield!

Introducing the NWR Elite Five! With their championship teams in hand, they carry the title of the strongest Pokémon trainers in the Galar Region. To give our readers the advantage, each member has outlined their team in detail for you. Do you think you stand a chance? Let us know in the Talkback thread below and leave your own champion team for the world to see too!