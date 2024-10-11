We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Connectivity

Episode 399: ReCore Connectivity Game Club

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, Neal Ronaghan, and Melanie Zawodniak - October 11, 2024, 9:55 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!

They had the concept of a game.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

John arrives with his pick for the Game Club and let's just say it doesn't go over quite as well as Outer Wilds did. Join us as we look back at what should have been an incredible spiritual sequel to Metroid Prime, but was instead a budget title developed in an afternoon.

Edited by John Rairdin. Recore soundtrack composed by Chad Seiter and is the property of Microsoft. Paper Mario Color Splash soundtrack composed by Takeru Kanazaki and Fumihiro Isobe and is the property of Nintendo.

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement