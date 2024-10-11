Episode 399: ReCore Connectivity Game Club

They had the concept of a game.
John arrives with his pick for the Game Club and let's just say it doesn't go over quite as well as Outer Wilds did. Join us as we look back at what should have been an incredible spiritual sequel to Metroid Prime, but was instead a budget title developed in an afternoon.
Edited by John Rairdin. Recore soundtrack composed by Chad Seiter and is the property of Microsoft. Paper Mario Color Splash soundtrack composed by Takeru Kanazaki and Fumihiro Isobe and is the property of Nintendo.