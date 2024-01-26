Episode 394: Games Take a While to Make

Unless of course you rip all your assets from Pokemon.
Some listener mail leads us down a discussion of the development of Metroid Prime 4 before turning our attention to some recent Microsoft news (We recorded this before they laid off 1.9k staff). Finally Neal revisits a classic Pokemon game and John expresses his thoughts on the recent Palworld controversy (We recorded this before the Pokemon Company put out a statement).
This episode was edited by Alex De Freitas