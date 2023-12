The weirdest end of year ranking you'll hear.

We're back from our December break! Matt and Alex join John to discuss what they've been playing the past few weeks before diving into a ranking of Switch release schedules. Don't forget if you're an NWR Patreon supporter you have a bonus episode of NWR Connectivity available now!