We got a review copy of the new NOT FIFA game FC 24. John played it like the massive sports person that he is. Meanwhile Neal was playing things John is well known for not liking, such as F-Zero. It's a weird start to the episode. The fellas then turn to some listener mail and a quick discussion of the recent Xbox leaks from the FTC hearing.