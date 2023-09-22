Episode 381: We Recorded This Before Xbox Leaked Everything

I'm sure recording Monday night will be fine.

John, Neal, and Alex gather at the beginning of what would surely be a normal and not exciting week. Neal gives his thoughts on the Nintendo Direct (having been busy listening to a wide assortment of brass instruments), and John finally has a chance to talk about Starfield. The gang also catches up with their listener mail discussing the price of various online subscriptions.