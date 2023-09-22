We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Connectivity

Episode 381: We Recorded This Before Xbox Leaked Everything

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - September 22, 2023, 3:38 pm EDT
I'm sure recording Monday night will be fine.

John, Neal, and Alex gather at the beginning of what would surely be a normal and not exciting week. Neal gives his thoughts on the Nintendo Direct (having been busy listening to a wide assortment of brass instruments), and John finally has a chance to talk about Starfield. The gang also catches up with their listener mail discussing the price of various online subscriptions.

This episode was edited by John Rairdin.

