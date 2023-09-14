We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 380: Nintendo Announces Princess Peach... again

by Alex de Freitas and John Rairdin - September 15, 2023, 8:38 pm EDT
And we enter the Paper Mario discourse.

John and Alex react to the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. John tries to find nice things to say about Paper Mario.

This episode was edited by John Rairdin

