by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - September 1, 2023, 5:13 pm EDT

Discuss in talkback!

And somehow Tears of the Kingdom shows up again.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Alex joins Neal and John to discuss the release of Sea of Stars and our incredibly positive opinions of it. Even John played it... for a few minutes. Alex then touches on his review of Bombrush Cyberfunk before we turn to a small backlog of listener mail.