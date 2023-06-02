Episode 369: Matt Brings News of the Pocket Monsters

And more Zelda talk.

Answering the call of his ancestral people, Neal returns to the mountains to undergo the sacred trials. Meanwhile, John asked Alex and Matt if they want to talk about video games. Matt has been watching new episodes of Pokémon that haven't even made it to the west yet, and everyone has been playing a lot of Zelda.

