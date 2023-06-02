We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 369: Matt Brings News of the Pocket Monsters

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Matthew Zawodniak - June 2, 2023, 9:38 am EDT
And more Zelda talk.

Answering the call of his ancestral people, Neal returns to the mountains to undergo the sacred trials. Meanwhile, John asked Alex and Matt if they want to talk about video games. Matt has been watching new episodes of Pokémon that haven't even made it to the west yet, and everyone has been playing a lot of Zelda.

This episode is brought to you in part by Wongo Puzzles. Use our special link https://zen.ai/nwrconnectivity to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!

