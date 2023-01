by Alex de Freitas, Zachary Miller, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - January 20, 2023, 1:49 pm EST

Whether you're underperforming or posting billions in profits, now is the time to cut costs.

Zach joins John and Neal for a fund round of Jeopardy (Play along at home and let us know how you did). But first the gang covers recent news out of both Ubisoft and Microsoft. Is the situation as dire as it seems?