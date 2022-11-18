Episode 346: The Wii U Holiday Special

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - November 18, 2022, 2:40 pm EST

Discuss in talkback!

Our precious boy turns ten.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

The Wii U is ten years old. John and Neal recall the reveal and their experiences with the system.