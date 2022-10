or "It's only okay when I do it - The Playstation Story"

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

The UK court case discussing Microsoft's bid to purchase Activision Blizzard is getting spicy, and we're sure it has nothing to do with how much money PS5 has printed in the UK. It's the sort of story that one day will have a book written about it, much like several Nintendo games (that's our other topic).