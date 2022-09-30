We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 339: Please Don't Skip the Hololive Section, I Promise We Talk About Splatoon 3 Afterwards

by Alex de Freitas, Joe DeVader, and Matthew Zawodniak - September 30, 2022, 3:32 pm EDT
an unlicensed episode.

John and Neal are gone and have left the studio door wide open for the return of the Castlevania Game Club Crew. Alex de Freitas is joined by Matt Zawodniak who is reviewing the excellent port of Nier Automata on Switch and Joe DeVader who woke up one day and decided to review every indie game in a week (or at least just Wayward Strand, Beacon Pines, Jack Move and Potion Permit). The gang closes the episode with some barely relevant hololive ERROR talk followed by very relevant (but somewhat sour) Splatoon 3 talk.

This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas.

