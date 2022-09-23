Episode 338: The Alternate Realities of Genesis

And the quest to fix every bad game.

John and Neal have been playing a lot of games recently. Neal explores a fresh new take on Shovel Knight, in Shovel Knight Dig. John stumbled upon a love for Beyond Oasis on Sega Genesis which leads into a wider discussion of Genesis games on NSO. John also got a sneak peek of the upcoming ARK Survival Evolved update for Nintendo Switch and even found some time to try out XIII on Switch.