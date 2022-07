And some raw uncensored Xenoblade 3 takes.

Finally free of the shackles of the review embargo John can give his unfiltered thoughts on Xenoblade 3's gameplay while still steering clear of actual plot spoilers. Some listener mail causes us to question who needs additional pants. And finally, Neal ends the show by generating random Nintendo franchises and trying to find developers to match with them.