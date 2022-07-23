Episode 330: The Year is 20XX, All Games Are HD-2D

Ancient ones speak of the SD-3D engine from the before times.

Daisy is in Mario Strikers Battle League now. Do you feel different? Jordan Rudek joins the fellas to discuss his recent review of Live a Live, its historical significance, modern reception, and the limitations of HD-2D. In a strange twist of fate John has been playing a turn-based JRPG so we spend some time discussing Xenogears. Neal meanwhile has returned to the field of battle with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Finally, we got some listener mail that may have been targeted directly at John.