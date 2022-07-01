Episode 328: Where Are the First-Party Games Nintendo?

With new games releasing every month, what will you possibly find to play?

Nintendo has aired a Nintendo Direct focused on third-party developers, leading many to question why Nintendo hates their customers. With this in mind Neal and John explore the absolutely inexcusable release schedule Nintendo has announced thus far for the rest of the year. Does it matter that Nintendo has at least one first-party or major third-party release scheduled every month for the rest of the year? No. Why? Because these goal posts have a very high agility stat.