Why Would A Loving God Allow Keighley To Host Events?

The bar was low, but our boy Geoff is a master of limbo.
If E3 is dead that why do the spirits of the damned still haunt our souls (along with a surprising number of dark spooky space stations)? As their cries fill the empty halls of the LA convention center, we're subject to a barrage of new game announcements. Honestly, perhaps too many. But within all that are a few glimmers of hope. Pinpricks of light emanating softly from within the piles of corpses. But is it enough to save us?
This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas.