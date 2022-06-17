Why Would A Loving God Allow Keighley To Host Events?

The bar was low, but our boy Geoff is a master of limbo.

If E3 is dead that why do the spirits of the damned still haunt our souls (along with a surprising number of dark spooky space stations)? As their cries fill the empty halls of the LA convention center, we're subject to a barrage of new game announcements. Honestly, perhaps too many. But within all that are a few glimmers of hope. Pinpricks of light emanating softly from within the piles of corpses. But is it enough to save us?