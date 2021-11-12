The Year the Falcon Flew

And other lesser releases.

With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy arriving on a Nintendo platform for the first time this week, Neal and John take a trip back to a simpler time. A time where licensed games were sometimes good. A time where there were three vastly different Star Wars games released in the same year. A time known simply as 2003. Oh, and also some listener mail.