The Year the Falcon Flew

And other lesser releases.
With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy arriving on a Nintendo platform for the first time this week, Neal and John take a trip back to a simpler time. A time where licensed games were sometimes good. A time where there were three vastly different Star Wars games released in the same year. A time known simply as 2003. Oh, and also some listener mail.
This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas