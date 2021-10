Emulation is hard.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Alex joins John and Neal to talk about the release of the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online. But first, Neal has a sneak peek at Shin Megami Tensei V. How is this long awaited Switch exclusive shaping up? Then the guys discuss their initial impressions of the Nintendo 64 games available on Switch, Ocarina of Time's emulation problems, and how great Winback is.