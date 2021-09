I know some fellas who played Metroid Dread.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Matt and Jared join John to talk about their recent experience playing Metroid Dread and the Switch OLED Model at a recent Nintendo press event. Fair warning, if you're worried about spoilers from the first hour or so of Metroid Dread, this may not be for you.

Jared's full preview:

Matt's full preview: