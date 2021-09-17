Episode 290: We Found a Metroid II Fan

Turns out Justin Berube legitimately likes Metroid II.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Justin joins us to talk about his own playthrough of the 2D Metroid series and it turns out he really enjoys Return of Samus. Neal has been having a great time rolling around with monkeys but less fun skating with birds. And John is cleaning up his backlog of Darksiders save files so that he has more room for Darksiders save files. Finally we turn to some listener mail and discuss what obscure game systems we'd be down for trying out.