Part 3 of the Metroid Game Club

We're back with another Metroid Game Club discussion, but this time we're up against the legendary Super Metroid. Our cast ranges from having first played Super Metroid around when it came out, all the way up to 2019. So join us as we debate the modern value of this Super Nintendo classic.