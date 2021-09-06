Episode 288: The Gang Discovers the 90's

It's all about the games this week!

Sorry for the late upload, we had some server issues to deal with before we could post.

Zach joins John and Neal to catch up on a bunch of games, both new and old. But first Neal and Zach chat with John about his recently released documentary on the development of Star Fox Command. John shares some stories from production and some additional insights from his interviews with the developers. After that Zach and John gush over how good Quake still is and get distracted by Halo. Neal and Zach dive deep into the world of Axiom Verge 2 and Zach looks forward to the possible revival of Bloodrayne. After a quick disclaimer, Neal pontificates on the difficulties inherent to building a snowman. John plays a new version of Myst as he does every year. Finally the gang turns to some listener mail to finish off the show.