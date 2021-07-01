Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) Vintage Review

A journey back to the distant time of 2017.

Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS released a few months after the Nintendo Switch. Our pre-occupation with the Switch and the relative complexity of capturing footage from a 3DS game meant that this instant classic never got the proper video review treatment it deserved. So with that in mind we hope you'll enjoy the least vintage entry in our Vintage Review series, where we take our original reviews and produce brand new video versions for modern audiences. Neal Ronaghan's original review for Samus Returns is followed by a few of his modern thoughts on the game. Enjoy!