Super Mario Odyssey levels in Super Mario Maker 2

Hello and welcome! I have been having a lot of fun in Super Mario Maker 2, and one of the many fun things I have been creating, have been recreations of the kingdoms from Super Mario Odyssey! I have created several videos that show me playing the level, and breaking down the creative process I went through to make them. If you are interested in checking them out for yourself, I have included the course ID's. I welcome feedback on these, and am excited to share them with you. One thing I might note, is that I have noticed I tend to create more exploratory levels, rather than platform challenges, the ladder is what you may expect from a 2D Mario experience. That said, I tried my hardest to make these as true to the source material as possible, whilst also translating to something fun that can be experienced in 2D. Thanks for swinging by! As new kingdoms and videos are added, this article will be updated, and if you would like my Maker ID, it is: LC3-0JN-LRG.

Bonneton - Cap Kingdom

Course ID: MG1-J19-YCG

Description: You've landed in a dapper, yet spooky land: make your way to Top-Hat Tower!

Fossil Falls - Cascade Kingdom

Course ID: 1CD-BXS-N5G

Description: The Odyssey needs fuel! Collect Red Coins, then return to the ship! (Roar!)

Tostarena - Sand Kingdom

Course ID: MVC-6H1-QRG

Description: Explore the VAST desert! Find the six Power Moo- Red Coins! Why's it cold?

Steam Gardens - Wooded Kingdom

Course ID: 2TT-K6S-71H

Description: The evil UFO flower-thief, Torkdift, is stealing flowers from the garden!

Lake Lamode - Lake Kingdom

Course ID: SVS-M2R-KFF

Description: Search the clear waters for the treasure coins the Mermaids left for you!

Ruined-Cloud Kingdom

Course ID: 7YD-6SS-QDF

Description: Two fierce dragons await you: the King of Koopas and the Lord of Lightning.

Forgotten Isles - Lost Kingdom

Course ID: 2SR-4GL-FQF

Description: Yikes!! Cappy---I mean your Spiny Shell Hat has been cap-napped by Klepto!!

New Donk City - Metro Kingdom

Course ID: VSK-GM0-G1G

Description: Mayor Pauline needs your help getting rid of Mechawiggler! How ridonkulous!

Bubblaine - Seaside Kingdom

Course ID: 6SL-GN8-J1H

Description: Ride waves, sip Sparkle Water, collect coins, and beat Mollusque-Lanceur!

Shiveria - Snow Kingdom

Course ID: 1YD-MKC-PBG

Description: Bound Bowl through races, and try the Frost-Frosted Cake when you're done! Brrr!

Mount Volbono - Luncheon Kingdom

Course ID: MWK-YB4-P7G

Description: Cookatiel is stirring up trouble! Traverse Peronza Plaza and grab a bite!

Bowser's Castle - Bowser Kingdom

Course ID: GMY-MK6-JBG

Description: Run atop the rooftops and race to the end... Watch out for RoboBrood!

Honeylune Ridge - Moon Kingdom

Course ID: 2TX-X79-YBG

Description: Watch your step! The race is on! Save the princess from the royal wedding!

Rabbit Ridge - Dark Side Kingdom

Peach's Castle - Mushroom Kingdom