2020 is over, let's look back and give a round of applause to out grads!

2020 has come to a close. Before we get too far into 2021, we at NWR would like to celebrate the graduates on staff and all of their academic accomplishments.

Graduates: Adam Abou-Nasr, Joe DeVader, Xander Morningstar, Brett Posner-Ferdman Host: Matt Zawodniak Audience: Steven Green, Adam's sister, Sherb, Flurrie, Charlise, and all of YOU!