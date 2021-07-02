Episode 251 - We're All Impermanent Guests

It took two tries but we're here with episode 251. We get into Mario Golf Super Rush, Pictooi, Game Builder Garage, Monster Hunter Stories 2 and much much more!

We lost the recording to the original Episode 251, so we recorded a brand new one to make up for it!

Perry and Alex start off the show this week to talk about big news in their lives. On Perry's end, the new Yooka-Laylee Game Deck is up for pre-order and his new game Pictooi is now available on the Switch eShop. As for Alex, well, you'll just have to listen to the show to find out! On What We’ve Been Up To, Casey's got fightin' words for Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Alex talks a bit about Fuser and The World Ends With You: Final Remix. Additionally, Alex salvaged his thoughts on Game Builder Garage and the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo from the previous recording.

This one's a little loosey-goosey, but we should have something more normal next week.

