Episode 250 - Navy Gazing with Mr. Yu-Gi-Oh

We hope you like beefy episodes because today we got a lot to cover as we celebrate 250! That includes a Dirty Mage Crossover featuring Zelda 2 as well plenty of your Listener Mail! Oh and Perry is releasing a brand new Game Deck for Yooka-Laylee!

Wow, 250 already? Makes me weepy just thinkin' bout it!

For this milestone, we have an appropriately chonky episode for you to enjoy. After talking about Raising Cane's and Mountain Dew at the front of the show (because what else do you discuss on a Nintendo podcast?), we got impressions of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Forza Horizon 4. Perry then tells us all about his VERY EXCITING NEW YOOKA-LAYLEE GAME DECK! Pre-orders open June 29!

After the break, we join The Thirsty Mage for a crossover episode all about Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. Thanks to David and Jordan for having/joining us (but Star Fox Zero still rules)! And finally, to close out this supersized show, we do a bunch of listener mail, reveal the winner of our Twitter contest, and announce the First Annual Balan Wonderworld Spoilercast (we're doing a big segment on the Switch version of Balan Wonderworld for Episode 253. Play along with us...if you dare!).

Whether you've been with us for the whole 250 or just joined recently at the start of the Triple B Golden Era, thank you! We love ya!

