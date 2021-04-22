Episode 241 - Warpnesia

David joins us to talk Simon's Cat Story Time and Fantasian before getting into some Mystery History, and it isn't Perry this time! We also cover the Indie World news!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

It's been far too long since David swing by so we are beyond stoked to have him! We get into Apple Arcade business with Simon's Cat Story Time and Fantasian. Then it's Mystery History time with Casey!

.@FilteredGamer aka @TheThirstyMage joins us to talk Simon's Cat Story Time and Fantasian before getting into some Mystery History, and it isn't Perry this time! We also cover the #indieworld news!https://t.co/I8RpZTfPWk pic.twitter.com/SIYJCw1Mo2 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 23, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!