Talk Nintendo

Episode 241 - Warpnesia

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, and David Lloyd - April 22, 2021, 8:26 pm EDT
David joins us to talk Simon's Cat Story Time and Fantasian before getting into some Mystery History, and it isn't Perry this time! We also cover the Indie World news!

It's been far too long since David swing by so we are beyond stoked to have him! We get into Apple Arcade business with Simon's Cat Story Time and Fantasian. Then it's Mystery History time with Casey!

