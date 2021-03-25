Episode 237 - Pillow Talk

It's finally time for the long awaited The Dirty Mage crossover featuring Mario & Luigi Dream Team!
The gang is back at it as David, Jordan, and Paige join us from The Thirsty Mage to talk about the wonderful Mario & Luigi Dream Team!
It's finally time for the long awaited, The Dirty Mage crossover featuring Mario & Luigi Dream Team! @TheThirstyMage @FilteredGamer @riskman64 @PaigeGGuy https://t.co/saHVwvxzmC pic.twitter.com/BfzRD8cD87— Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 26, 2021
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!
Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!