Talk Nintendo

Episode 237 - Pillow Talk

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, David Lloyd, and Jordan Rudek - March 25, 2021, 8:12 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

It's finally time for the long awaited The Dirty Mage crossover featuring Mario & Luigi Dream Team!

Direct Download

The gang is back at it as David, Jordan, and Paige join us from The Thirsty Mage to talk about the wonderful Mario & Luigi Dream Team!

